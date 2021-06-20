Happy Father's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback pic wherein Bebo is seen holding her father's hand while tugging onto Saif's arm.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood is celebrating Father's Day 2021 by sharing heartwarming wishes on their social media handle. Among all the celebs, gorgeous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also dropped a post wishing his father Randhir Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan on this special day.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback pic wherein Bebo is seen holding her father's hand while tugging onto Saif's arm. In the pic, she can be seen donning a stunning bejewelled saree while Randhir looked smart in a black suit paired with a golden tie, and Saif looked dashing in a white traditional outfit.



Kareena captioned the image as "Superheroes (two heart emojis) #FathersDay"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps dropping throwback or adorable pics of his cute family. Lately, she posted pics with BFF Malaika Arora calling themselves "Gucci bffs"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Not just this, lately, she was hitting the headlines for asking Rs 2 crore to essay the role of Goddess Sita in the film Sita - The Incarnation. However, soon after the news escalated, the film's writer and director quashed the rumours and issued a statement on Instagram. In the statement, they denied approaching actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of Sita.

On the personal front, Kareena is busy parenting her little munchkin, that is, the younger brother of Taimur Ali Khan, who was born this year in February. Though the power couple has not revealed the face of little Pataudi, some glimpse was visible in the pics shared by the actress on her social media handle. The couple is yet to disclose the name of their second-born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, the actress will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is scheduled to release on the eve of Christmas, that is, on December 25, 2021.

Wishing our reader a very Happy Father's Day!!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv