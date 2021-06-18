Happy Father's Day 2021: When words fall short, music comes to the rescue. If you are searching for some soul-soothing Bollywood songs then scroll down below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Father's Day 2021 is around the corner, and it's time to pay tribute to the man who stood tall since day one. Bollywood has time and again paid melodious homage to fathers by churning out several heartwarming songs defining the bond of the father and child. Well, songs are the best way to express emotions when one fall short of words. Not just this, even filmmakers have portrayed several sides of fathers who can go to any extent to protect their daughter and son from the troubles.

Unlike mothers, fathers' role in the upbringing of the family is taken for granted. Though they are referred to as a Hero, their struggles and efforts go unseen, and when one realised either it's too hard to express or too late. His contributions to our life are just incomparable. So to honour this hero, every year, on the third Sunday of June, we celebrate Father's Day.

It is the best way to say Thank You to our fathers without any hesitation, and when words fall short, music comes to the rescue. If you are searching for some soul-soothing Bollywood songs then, here we are with a list of amazing songs that you can dedicate to your father on this special day. If you are not at home with your parents, then you can send these song videos to express your emotions.

Laadki (Angrezi Medium)

Papa Mere Papa (Main Aisa Hi Huin)

Dilbaro (Raazi)

Pitah Se Hai Naam Tera (Boss)

Babul (Neha Bhasin)

Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi (Lamhe)

Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak)

Papa Jaldi Aa Jana (Taqdeer)

I Love you Dadday (Akele Hum Akele Tum)

Tujhe Suraj Kahoon Ya Chanda ( Ek Phool Do Mali)

Unlike Mother's Day, Father's Day has no solid roots in history. In Catholic countries of Europe, this day is celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph's Day, while in the United States, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd and celebrated for the first time in 1910. In several countries, this day is declared as a public holiday, however, India, which falls US calendar, does not observe a holiday on this day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv