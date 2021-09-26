New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Daughters are god's most beautiful gifts in one's life. Therefore, to celebrate the angels, a special day has been dedicated to them named the International Daughter's Day which is today, that is September 26. Therefore, a lot of people including our Bollywood celebrities have posted a number of pictures and notes for their lovely daughters. And Shilpa Shetty is one of them.

The actress took to her official social media handle to share a throwback video with her little munchkin Samisha. In the clip, she is seen twinning with her in pink while the duo are in a puja, assumably Ganesh Chaturthi. Shilpa is seen admiring Samisha as she claps and jumps joyfully.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress along with the video wrote, “Happy Daughter’s Day to US, mine and ours… Thank you, Samisha, for choosing me. I promise you that even though we’ve been mother-daughter from the start, we’ll always be best friends forever from the heart Love you, my baby!”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second bundle of joy, Samisha through surrogacy on Feb 15, 2020. The actress underwent a few miscarriages before opting for surrogacy. The couple has an elder son named Viaan Raj Kundra who is 9 years old.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has been in news for a while due to her husband Raj Kundra's adult film case. The businessman has been accused of producing and streaming obscene movie content on his app HotShots. He was arrested by Mumbai police on July 19 and after being in judicial custody for nearly two months, he was released on bail recently.

On the other hand, talking about Shetty's professional front, she recently got featured in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and meanwhile she is also judging dance reality show Super Dancer Chaper 4.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal