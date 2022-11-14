Happy Children's Day 2022: 5 Movies And Series To Watch On OTT Platforms With Your Kids On This Special Day

India celebrates Children's Day every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The day was dedicated to children as Pt. Nehru was very fond of them and was also affectionately called 'Chacha Nehru' or 'Chachaji' by children. This special day is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and happiness. Schools or colleges celebrate this occasion by organising competitions or events for the students.

You can also celebrate this day with your kids by watching these educational and entertainment movies and making their day even more special.

1. Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par shows a beautiful relationship between an art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh and his student Ishaan Awasthi, who suffers from dyslexia. Ramshankar helps Ishaan to overcome his problems during studying and understands him when no one does.

2. Mighty Little Bheem

Mighty Little Bheem is India's first animated series on Netflix and revolves around Bheem when he was a toddler. For the unversed, Chota Bheem is one of the most famous Indian animated shows, which airs on the Pogo tv channel.

3. Sudha Murty- Stories Of Wit And Magic

The official synopsis reads, "Every day people face extraordinary events and gain valuable lessons along the way; based on the children's books by Sudha Murty." The third episode series is streaming on Netflix.

4. Akbar Birbal

Akbar Birbal is streaming on Netflix and has 13 episodes. The official synopsis, "From battles of wit to fights for justice, Emperor Akbar and his trusty advisor Birbal display their unique bond through adventures in Mughal-era India."

5. Toolsidas Junior

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role, Toolsidas Junior is a coming-of-age sports drama. The movie revolves around Toolsidas, an ace snooker player who loses an important tournament. His son Mridul Toolsidas tries to fulfil his father's dream with the guidance of former snooker national level ex-champion Mohammad Salaam.