New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Children's Day 2021 is here, and we cannot be happier as it's an official day to enjoy the day to the fullest without worrying about studies. Though it is dedicated to kids, it's the best day to remind all the adults that there is nothing wrong to behave like a kid sometimes.

As the day is here, Bollywood celebs are pouring in wishes for their children on their social media handles. Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a post featuring his beautiful daughters. He captioned it as, "A world in which they can stay curious and always smiling. We owe them that much at least. Happy Children’s Day."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Ishaan Khatter dropped a post on his Instagram handle with Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha. He wrote, "Happy children’s day to my cherubs and all kiddies everywhere dream big and dream always - your imagination is your best friend for life"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her social media handle featuring her son Viaan Raj Kundra. she captioned it as "Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children’s Day! #HappyChildrensDay #ViaanRajKundra #kids #children #blessed #love"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and shared a heartfelt message. She captioned the image as, " Happy Children's Day to the child in you that survived..."

Here have a look:

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba also took to her Instagram story and shared the pics of her siblings' children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Here have a look at celebs' wishes:

I'll take a one-way ticket back to the '90s, please.#HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/XceRplKCZ1 — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) November 14, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Wishing & working towards making this world a better place for them 😇✨🙏🏻https://t.co/8kuMCPlBGR#HappyChildrensDay2021 pic.twitter.com/tOYydfwavM — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 14, 2021

Happy Children's Day to all our readers!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv