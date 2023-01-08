Happy Birthday Yash: 5 Lesser-Known And Interesting Facts About The 'KGF' Star

Yash has gained the status of 'Pan Indian star' after the massive success of the KGF franchise. However, the actor began his career in the 2000s and faced his own share of struggles to achieve pan-Indian star status. On Yash's birthday, take a look at some lesser-known facts about this Kannada superstar.

1. Yash is not his real name

Yash's real name is 'Naveen Kumar Gowda' and he later took the name 'Yash' as his stage name before starting his career. He decided to take the name 'Yash' as it was unique in Karnataka.

2. Started his career with theatre and TV serials

Yash first joined a theatre group in Banglore in 2003 and worked as a backup worker there. He later started working in television shows and worked in several shows before joining films.

3. Debut

In 2007, Yash made his debut in films with Jambada Hudugi and was seen in a supporting role.

4. Break Through Film

In 2008, Yash was seen in Moggina Manasu, which was a teen drama and was cast last minute. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role and it was his breakthrough role.

5. His wife Radhika Pandit

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit worked together in television shows and also starred in Moggina Manasu in 2008 before they started dating. After working together for several years, Yash and Radhika began dating and kept their relationship secret. They got married in December 2016 and have two children together.

Recently, Yash penned a letter for his fans ahead of his birthday and thanked them for their love and support.

"I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special," he wrote.

He further stated, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

Ending the note, he wrote, "This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish and every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash."

Yash will be seen in the third instalment of the KGF franchise. As of now, there is no update about the film.