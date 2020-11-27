Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: The Bala actor has been a part of several hit films like Badlapur', 'Sanam Re',' Kaabil', 'Sarkar 3' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', check out the unknown facts.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Yami Gautam is going to turn 32 on Saturday, November 28. She has now completed eight years in the Bollywood industry and is so far doing so well. From making her debut with the film Vicky Donor, she has come a long way. The Bala actor has been a part of several hit films like Badlapur', 'Sanam Re',' Kaabil', 'Sarkar 3' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

However, there are several unknown and rare facts about this gorgeous diva that has astonished us and we are pretty sure after reading this article you will be left amazed too. The actress who made her journey from Himachal Pradesh has now become friendly to the city of dreams- Mumbai.

On her birthday, we are bringing 7 unknown facts about the beautiful actress:

1. Yami Gautam aspired to become an IAS officer but God had other plans for her and thus she became a talented actress and gave this industry several hit films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

2. Yami was studying law but left her college to pursue her dreams to become an actress and in a way, she became a lawyer too in a film as she played the role of a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

3. Before making her debut in Bollywood, she did TV shows like 'Chaand Ke Paar Chalo'. She further did shows like 'Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam', 'Kitchen Champion' Season 1, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

4. Yami is a multi-lingual star and she made it to Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tamil films too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

5. Yami is not a gym person and thus she avoids going there, instead, she likes to work out in open spaces and her trainer helps her out in that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

6. Yami is a multi-talented star and to add the fact she is also a trained pole dancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

7. The Bollywood actress has also a thing for chai and she just can't do without it. She even carries a little tea kit along whenever she travels abroad.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma