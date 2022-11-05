Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Times Power Couple Proved They Are 'Truly, Madly And Deeply' In Love

HAPPY Birthday, Virat Kohli! He is one of the most successful cricketers from India and rules millions of hearts as his fans lovingly call him 'King Kohli'. But his fans also love him for the admiration he has for his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. They both are each other's biggest cheerleaders and have also supported each other. They are also the dotting parents of their daughter Vamika.

Take a look at the times Anushka and Virat were each other's biggest supporters.

1. Anushka Sharma has always been Virat Virat's biggest cheerleader. She praised Virat Kohli's amazing performance during India vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!" She further added, "You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

2. Once Anushka Sharma expressed how much she misses Virat as he is away for his match. She wrote, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person. #MissingHubby too much post."

3. When Virat Kohli stepped back as the captain of the Indian cricket team, Anushka penned a heartfelt note for him, saying how much she is proud of him. She wrote, "Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye. You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless."

4. Virat Kohli on his fourth wedding anniversary penned a sweet note for Anushka. He wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more."

5. Virat Kohli has expressed many times that Anushka Sharma has positively impacted his life, and he is very grateful for that. In a conversation with Dinesh Karthik, he said, "If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been. She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half.”