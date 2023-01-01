Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: 6 Lesser-Known Facts About B-Town’s ‘Parineeta’

Super-talented and gorgeous Vidya Balan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. The dazzling diva is known for her power-packed performances at the box office, she is reportedly planning to have a private birthday celebration with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy kapur.

The year 2022 has been extremely kind to Vidya Balan, as the Padma Shri recipient received mixed reviews for her only release 'Jalsa', the actress has managed to keep her private and professional life in balance keeping herself away from all the controversies and dramas.

As the never-aging National award winner Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday, let's seek 5 lesser-known facts about her life.

Tamil Girls From Mumbai Neighbourhood

Many people hold a misconception about Vidya Balan being a Bengali girl. However, it is not true as she is a Tamilian, born in Mumbai to a Tamil Brahmin family, and happens to have her roots in the Palakkad district of Kerala. Second and the youngest daughter of her house, her second cousin Priya Mani, is also a National award-winning actress.

Debut In The Television World

The Padma Shri recipient made her acting debut at the age of 16 with Ekta Kapoor's famous show 'Hum Paanch.' Playing the role of Radhika, she gained immense love from her audience, and eventually, after success, she quit the television world and was keen to work in films in her career ahead.

Unsuccessful Bell In The Tamil Film Industry

Vidya Balan bagged a promising project in R Madhavan's 'Run', which was a huge blockbuster at the box office, however, she was dropped from the film and was replaced by Meera Jasmine. She once again faced the same fate, where she was again replaced by Meera Jasmine in a project titled, 'Bala.' Later on, she was signed for the lead in 'Manassellam' but was eventually replaced by Trisha.

Disastrous Run In The Malayalam Film Industries

During the time of her master's degree, she was roped in to play the female lead opposite superstar Mohanlal in the film 'Chakram.' Completing the first schedule of the film, she also signed a couple of more films in the industry. However, 'Chakram' never made it to the box office, where Balan got the tag of an 'Unlucky Heroine.' She also completed the shoot for her Malayalam project 'Kalari Vikraman' but it was also shelved.

She, later on, made a comeback, however, quit the film by citing creative differences, where the director lashed out at her calling her 'unprofessional.'

Vidya Balan's Game-Changing Role

After making her debut in the Bengali cinema with 'Bhalo Theko' she got selected in 'Parineeta.' Giving extensive auditions and tons of screen tests, she was finalized over six months, after which the film turned out to be a huge success establishing herself as a leader in her forthcoming films.

Vidya Balan's Dream Role

Happen to give major hits at the box office including 'Dirty Picture' and 'Kahani', the actress revealed her dream role to play the character of Charlie Chaplin, or at least for one scene just like Sridevi in Mr. India.