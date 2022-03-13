New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is a stunner. The actress is famous for essaying different types of roles. Yami is an active social media user and often updates her fans. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a set of unseen pictures of herself with her husband Aditya Dhar to wish him on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared adorable pictures of herself with her husband Aditya Dhar. The first picture shared by Yami seems to be from her first Lohri celebration after marriage, whereas the second picture is from Yami's wedding ceremonies last year. In the second picture, Yami can be seen wearing a green saree, holding hands, and laughing with Aditya. On the other hand, in the third photo, Aditya can be seen looking away from the camera, while Yami is in the blurred background.

Sharing the picture, Yami wrote, “Happy birthday to my love. Forever”.

Take a look at Yami’s post here:

Fans spammed the comment section of the post. Even Yami's husband Aditya Dhar also commented and wrote, “All my pictures should always be with you because standing next to me makes me look like a million bucks” to which Yami replied, “Blush Blush”.

Aditya Dhar also received wishes from Uri actor Vick Kaushal. Sharing a post on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "Happy birthday mere Bhai (my brother). Lots of love!" Aditya reposted Vicky's message with the caption, "Mera Bhaaaai!! Love you!!"

For the unverse, Uri was helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Yami and Aditya met on the sets of Uri when Yami played an undercover RAW agent. Yami and Aditya's friendship bloomed during the film's production and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Yami's hometown Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen