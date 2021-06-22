Vijay was born in Chennai on June 22, 1974, and shares his birthday with none other than amongst the finest villains of the Indian film industry, the late Amrish Puri.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vijay, also known as Thalapathy, stunned everyone with surprise when reports came of the South Indian superstar charging Rs 100 Crore for the film ‘Beast’, Rs 10 Crore more than even superstar Rajnikanth. Vijay was born in Chennai on June 22, 1974, and shares his birthday with none other than amongst the finest villains of the Indian film industry, the late Amrish Puri.

Here’s how India’s Thalapathy’s co-actors from the film industry wished him on his 47th birthday:

Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and wrote for her “favourite co-star”, “Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent!” she wrote.

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Actress Hansika Motwani also took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself with actor Vijay, wishing the superstar “a blessed year” ahead.

Acclaimed Tamil-film director A.R. Murugadoss also took to the micro-blogging site and wished the superstar on his birthday. “I wish you continue making so many blockbusters, touching so many lives as always,” wrote the director after wishing Actor Vijay on his birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir 🎉🎉🎉. I wish you continue making so many blockbusters, touching so many lives as always. #HappyBirthdayThalapathy — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) June 22, 2021

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar also took to Twitter to wish actor Vijay on his birthday. “Wishing you a very Happy birthday dear. May all your dreams come true and May you be showered with the best of everything. God bless,” wrote Khushbu Sundar.

Wishing you a very Happy birthday dear. May all your dreams come true and May you be showered with the best of everything. God bless. ❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗💐💐🎂🎂🎂💞💞💞💞 @actorvijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathy pic.twitter.com/AQMbO4Mn4N — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 22, 2021

A day before his birthday, actor Vijay unveiled the poster and name of his upcoming film ‘Beast’. Many big names of South Indian film industries took the opportunity to wish actor Vijay along with the just-released poster of his film. Actor Mohan Lal posted a ‘Beast’ poster to wish Vijay a Happy Birthday.

Apart from Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast, Vijay reportedly has a film with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally in the pipeline, for which an official confirmation remains awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan