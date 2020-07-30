No one could have imagined that the reel life villain would turn out to be such an extra-ordinary humanitarian in these extraordinary times we are living in

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the late-1990s, a young Sonu Sood took a train from Punjab's Moga to Mumbai to pursue his dream of making it big in the entertainment world. He started with relatively smaller roles and gradually received recognition by portraying negative characters on screen. However, no one could have imagined that the reel life villain would turn out to be such an extra-ordinary humanitarian in these extraordinary times we are living in. The actor turned 47 on Thursday, and with this milestone of age comes a series of remarkable acts of humanitarianism with which Sood continues to win the hearts of more than a billion Indians.

1. Transportation for inter-state migrants during COVID lockdown

Until second week of June, Sonu had reportedly facilitated the homecoming of over 20,000 people back to their native places whose lives and livelihoods were shaken aback by COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown put in place to control the same. Sonu arranged the transport up to farthest corners of country's hinterland, be it in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, or Assam -- Sonu facilitated the people to make their way back home through buses, trains, and in some cases even by arranging air tickets. The actor also launched a COVID helpline for the interstate migrant workers struggling to make their way back home, and was applauded for it across the nation.

2. Arranged tractor for an Andhra Pradesh-farmer in distress

Sonu gifted a tractor to a farmer to Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, after a video of farmer's daughters ploughing the field with yoke went viral. The farmer reacted by saying that Sood is “no less than god” for him and his family. Sonu's act of heartwarming philanthropy was also applauded by Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, who took charge of sponsoring the education of farmer's daughters.

3. Launched ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ app for unemployed interstate migrants

With an aim to help out the interstate migrants with suitable employment opportunities, Sonu Sood has launched a free website and app, named 'Pravasi Rojgar', which connects the job providers with the job seekers. The initiative also aims to train the individuals to make them more competitive for the industries concerned. So-far, over 450 employers have come on-board, and close to 100,000 job requirements have been accumulated over the interface, Livemint reported.

4. Donated PPE kits for Doctors in Punjab, Ramzan meals in Mumbai

Apart from constantly facilitating the interstate migrant workers to make their way back home, Sood also donated over 1500 PPE kits to the doctors and frontline health workers serving across Punjab, Sood's home state. During the holy month of Ramzan, the actor started an initiative ‘Shakti Anandam’, under which he provided free meals to around 25,000 underprivileged fellow citizens every day across Mumbai, while facilitating them with COVID-19 cleanliness kits at the same time.

5. Opened the doors of his hotel in Juhu for frontline health workers

At the start of the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, Sood offered the stay at his his hotel located in Mumbai's Juhu for frontline COVID warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and the men and women from Mumbai Police, deployed to fight the COVID pandemic. Sood also donated over 25,000 face shields to Mumbai Police recently.

6. Arranged Chartered flight for students stuck in Kyrgyzstan

After a group of Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan requested Sonu to facilitate their travel back home, the actor asked their details and arranged their travels to India. Sonu said that he was 'feeling happy' over the flight and thanked the airline for enabling his 'mission' to become ‘successful'.

7. Helped a man to get his cows back, who sold them to buy smartphone for children's online studies

After the heartbreaking story of a man from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra who had to sell off his cows, the only source of his income, to afford smartphone for his children's online classes went viral, Sonu Sood came forward to help him out in a heart winning fashion. Sonu, after receiving the details of the family from the journalist who broke the story, reportedly transferred money to the man's account and got his cows back.

