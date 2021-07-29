As Sonu Nigam is going to ring in his 48th birthday on July 30, here we are with a few lovely tracks from the King of melodies' albums. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: No matter who is garnering the highest amount of views on social media or whoever is having their music video trending on YouTube, there was an era of emotions before this which used to be ruled by voices like Sonu Nigam. Yes, we are talking about the ace singer who needs no introduction. And admit it, as soon as we think of him, your mind immediately switches to the rewind mode.

Apart from giving hits in films like Pardes, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Border, Dil se... and many more, Nigam's oldscool albums in 90s and 2000s made him a heartthrob of millions.

Therefore, as the singer is going to ring in his 48th birthday on July 30, here we are with a few lovely tracks from the King of melodies' albums. Take a look

Bijuria Bijuria

Deewana Tera

Ab Mujhe Raat Din

Iss Kadar Pyar Hai

Tera Milna Pal Do Pal Ka



Meanwhile, talking about current times, Sonu Nigam is still very much active in Bollywood and for some time now, he has been quite vocal in his allegations about the high-handed attitude of music labels in their dealings with artistes. He has accused that the Indian music industry is run like the mafia. He has also appealed to music companies to be a little kind towards newcomer artistes, saying otherwise more people would commit suicide.

So guys, coming back to the songs, are you emotional yet? Well, so are we. Do share your views with us on the beautiful melodies.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal