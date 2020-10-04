On Shweta Tiwari's special day, we got a quiz on her, check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television actor Shweta Tiwari has been a household name, thanks to her portrayal of characters in popular TV soaps especially in the last decade. The actor has been a part of several TV shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Kasauti Zindagii Kay and many more. October 4 marks the 40th birthday of Shweta Tiwari. Shweta's insta handle has been flooded with warm wishes of her admirers with many wishing her a long life and more success. On her special day, we got a quiz on Shweta Tiwari. If you are a true fan, answer these question and count your score by matching the answer key given below, check it out:

Q1. Shweta Tiwari marked her debut in TV industry with which show?

A. Kaleerein

B. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

C. Adaalat

D. Aabra Ka Daabra

Q2. Which of the below mentioned show did not feature Shweta Tiwari as a contestant?

A. Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao

B. Nach Baliye 2

C. Bigg Boss 4

D. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3

Q3. How many reality TV show did Shweta win?

A. 0

B. 3

C. 1

D. 2

Q4. Opposite which superstar did Shweta Tiwari made her Bollywood debut?

A. John Abraham

B. Shah Rukh Khan

C. Salman Khan

D. Aaftab Shivdasani

Q5. In what year did Shweta Tiwari get married to Abhinav Kohli?

A. 1998

B. 2005

C. 2013

D. 2012

Answer Key

Q1- A- Shweta Tiwari made her debut with the television show Kaleerein. The show was aired on DD National in 1999.

Q2-D- Shweta Tiwari did not appeared as a contestant in the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3 but she appaered as ahost in that show.

Q3- D-Shweta won 2 shows. She won Bigg Boss 4 in 2010-11. Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur in 2011.

Q4-A- The actor made her Bollywood debut with Madhoshi, opposite Bipasha Basu and John Abraham. The film was released in 2004.

Q5-C- Shweta got married to Abhinav Kohli in 2013. However, they parted their ways in 2019.

