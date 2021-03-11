Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: As Shreya Ghoshal's birthday is around the corner, let's take a look at her lesser-known and interesting facts.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian Music Industry's melodious singer Shreya Ghoshal has given many soul-soothing songs to the music industry. The mother-to-be, who is a four-time National Award winner, started singing at the of 4 and at the age of 14, she bagged the first award by winning the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She is one of the singers who managed to keep her personal life under wraps.

- Shreya is not just famous in India but all over the world. She was awarded the highest honour by the member of Parliament in the house of commons in London. Also, the governor of Ohio, US, Mr Ted Stickland declared June 26 as 'Shreya Goshal Day'.

- It was not Sanjay Leela Bhansali who spotted Shreya rather it was the ace director's mother Leela, who recommended Sanjay, after watching her singing in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show.

- At the age of 26, she was four times the National Awardee recipient. She has also bagged several trophies of Filmfare Awards, Mirchi Awards and Screen Awards.

- Not just in Hindi, Shreya has recorded in 12 different Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Nepali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, among others.

- Shreya has sung songs in five different genres, that is, Classical, Filmi, Ghazal, Pop and Bhajan.

- To pursue her dream of becoming a playback singer, Shreya opted out of science out of Atomic Energy Junior College in Mumbai and enrolled herself in arts at SIES College, Sion.

- At the age of 14, she won the reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

- Shreya married her long-time beau Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015, and now they are expecting their first child together.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv