New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shakti Mohan, who is known for her sensational dance moves, turned a year older on Monday. The dancing diva, who had started her journey as a contestant in a dance reality show, has now touched millions of hearts with her incredible performances on stage and by her exuberant choreographies. She is a successful choreographer, mentor and owner of a luxurious dance studio. She has been last seen as a judge in a dance reality show 'Dance Plus 5'. On her 35th birthday, have a look at her 5 must-watch hot and sizzling dance videos.

Shakti Mohan has a huge fan following on Instagram with over 8.3 million followers and she never misses a chance to impress her fans by her graceful moves. In the latest dance video on her Instagram, Shakti can be seen shaking her legs with her friend Alisha Singh on the 90s track Tanha Tanha.

In this video, Shakti Mohan can be seen sharing a fun space with her sister Mukti Mohan. The girls started the video with sizzling waacking steps and ended with a funny desi move.

The 35-year-old performer never misses a chance to give a throwback challenge to her fans. She has also shared an old dance video with Terrance Louis. The duo was seen setting chemistry on Chudi Khan Khan Khanke. In the video, Shakti can be seen sharing her gratitude towards ace dancer and her mentor Terence Lewis.

In this video, Shakti Mohan shared a glimpse of a tribe hop, where she can be seen following the tribal hook steps and asked the fans to try these ones. he also shared a full dance video based on tribal hops.

This beautiful cover by Meeti Mohan on Udi Udi left the netizens stunned. And, Shakti Mohan added stars to her voice with this astonishing dance video.

Posted By: Srishti Goel