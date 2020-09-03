Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on September 3, 2020. Shakti Kapoor is one of India’s most loved Villain and he equally admired for his on-screen comic timings. Shakti Kapoor has been featured in more than 700 films over the course of his career. His journey to become an actor and his life after becoming an actor is loaded with fun, emotions and much more. Here is a roller coaster ride for you on the life of Shakti Kapoor.

Lesser Known Facts:

1. Shakti Kapoor is a name that is irreplaceable in the industry, but, do you know his full name is Sunil Sikandarlal Kapoor. Filmmaker Sunil Dutt did not find his name impactful for Bollywood villain, so he changed it to Shakti Kapoor.

2. Shakti Kapoor came from a lower-middle-class family, his father owned a tailor shop in the Connaught Place area, Delhi.

3. After completing his graduation from the prestigious Delhi University, the actor went FTII Pune to pursue his masters.

4. After a long struggle, Shakti Kapoor was launched as an antagonist by Sunil Dutt in the film ‘Rocky’. It was Sunjay Dutt’s debut film and the duo made it a big success. Shakti Kapoor impressed the audience with his remarkable character and then he was roped in to play an antagonist in ‘Kurbani’, ‘Hero’, ‘Himmatwala’.

5. Shakti Kapoor battled alcohol addiction for a long time. The sources said that Shakti Kapoor’s daughter did not appreciate his father’s addiction and lead to several conflicts among them. People say that Shakti Kapoor used to rush to complete his work so that he can get his drinks on.

6. In 2011, Shakti Kapoor made his visible presence on Television. He participated in a reality show 'Bigg Boss' where he did avoid alcohol completely. He tried to sort his public image in the show.

