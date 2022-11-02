  • News
‘The King Is Back, RIP Box-Office Records’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Teaser Takes Social Media By Storm | See Top 10 Tweets

Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane spy action thriller takes over social media, with netizens hailing the film as the 'ultimate blockbuster'.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 02 Nov 2022 12:07 PM IST
Pathaan teaser out: Shah Rukh Khan's mind blowing action scenes wows fans. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his most-awaited film yet, ‘Pathaan’ as a special treat for his fans on his 57th birthday. ‘King Khan’ shared the special video from the film on his social media account.

Taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan posted the first teaser of ‘Pathaan’ with the caption, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”


As soon as Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser, social media was sent into a tizzy seeing their favorite actor in this rocking avatar. Netizens flooded Twitter with their reactions to the ‘Pathaan’ teaser. ‘Goosebumps’, ‘King is back’, ‘RIP Box office records’ were some of the top reactions on Twitter. 

Take a look at the top 10 tweets:

‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads. John will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film and will be at loggerheads with Shah Rukh Khan, who will be playing the titular character.

Talking about how ‘Pathaan’ in his Instagram live session, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how this film is the one which he wanted to do for over 30 years now.

“I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting ‘Pathaan’, it was a lot of fun and action. It’s a kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” said Shah Rukh Khan during his live session.

“In ‘Pathaan’, I’m doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero,” Shah Rukh added.

‘Pathaan’ is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2022.

