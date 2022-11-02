‘The King Is Back, RIP Box-Office Records’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Teaser Takes Social Media By Storm | See Top 10 Tweets

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his most-awaited film yet, ‘Pathaan’ as a special treat for his fans on his 57th birthday. ‘King Khan’ shared the special video from the film on his social media account.

Taking to his Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan posted the first teaser of ‘Pathaan’ with the caption, “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”





As soon as Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser, social media was sent into a tizzy seeing their favorite actor in this rocking avatar. Netizens flooded Twitter with their reactions to the ‘Pathaan’ teaser. ‘Goosebumps’, ‘King is back’, ‘RIP Box office records’ were some of the top reactions on Twitter.

Take a look at the top 10 tweets:

Goosebumps - Goosebumps 💥

SRK's swag never gets old 🔥

It's going to be Tsunami at the Box office! #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/eGumNsCywb — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) November 2, 2022

If these two scenes doesn’t give you goosebumps, you’re not normal.🥵🤣🤣



#PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/86Qird8w0t — cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) November 2, 2022

With this 1 min 24 sec, one thing is Crystal Clear!

SRK has successfully raised the bar of action movies in India!#HappyBirthdaySRK#PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/uZ1thFhTPK — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 2, 2022

What a mind blowing #PathaanTeaser .

Oh my God! The king is back to charm everyone with hardcore action this time 🥵



Soo fasten your seat belts..

The king is back to take his crown back 👑. pic.twitter.com/1wWtVvplNe — GEMS OF BOLLYWOOD बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@gemofbollywood) November 2, 2022

Action Scenes of #PathaanTeaser are actually fire with the MASSiest BGM. BREATHTAKING



KING KHAN IS BACK!! pic.twitter.com/q5ddTsccQX — Arijit | HBD Pathaan (@ISRKzBeliever) November 2, 2022

And the record breaking pattern starts with #PathaanTeaser. Becomes the fastest 100K liked teaser of Bollywood in 30 minutes#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/jMApNUkCqu — 𝐊𝐚𝐚𝐥𝐢🚩 (@imKaali_) November 2, 2022

This is INSANE STUFF.. #Pathaan will set the BOX OFFICE ON 🔥🔥🔥



Looks like Biggest Action film made by Bollywood so far.. #PathaanTeaser @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/TnARyot0KG — Aman (@amanaggar) November 2, 2022

‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads. John will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film and will be at loggerheads with Shah Rukh Khan, who will be playing the titular character.

Talking about how ‘Pathaan’ in his Instagram live session, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how this film is the one which he wanted to do for over 30 years now.

“I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting ‘Pathaan’, it was a lot of fun and action. It’s a kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I’ve always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” said Shah Rukh Khan during his live session.

“In ‘Pathaan’, I’m doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It’s a little late. At the age of 56, I’m trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero,” Shah Rukh added.

‘Pathaan’ is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2022.