Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Special: Inside 'Pathaan' Star's Rs 200 Crore Home, 'Mannat'

SHAH Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mumbai residence 'Mannat' is a dream house for many. The lavish house is worth around Rs 200 crores and is located opposite Bandstand in Mumbai. The house has also become a tourist attraction and people across the country come outside Mannat to click pictures.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's luxurious home from the pictures shared by them on social media.

Sweet Corners

Gauri Khan has designed a beautiful corner inside the Mannat, which has a classic black and white wall. Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, "The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home…Enjoying my Sunday!"

Beautiful Sea View

Mannat is located opposite Bandstand and you can watch the beautiful sea as well. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared a beautiful view of sea waves from her house.

Outer Space of the residence

Apart from inside the Mannat, the outer space of the house is beautifully designed as well. From plants to stylish furniture, the outer space of Mnnat looks very classy.

Gauri Khan's WorkSpace

Gauri Khan posted a glimpse of her work studio on Instagram and you can also see the sea in the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas."

Shah Rukh Khan's Study

As Shah Rukh completed 30 years in the film industry, he went live on Instagram and interacted with fans while sitting in his study. You can see the wooden shelves, sofa and the awards won by the actor in the video.

Mannat's beautiful terrace

Gauri and SRK often share pictures from the Mannat's terrace on the occasion of Diwali or Eid. On the festival, the terrace is usually decorated with light and it looks like stars on Earth.