Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Looking at the coronavirus crisis, Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans not to gather outside his house in Mumbai and follow COVID-19 protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan, who is considered as one of the best actors in the history of Bollywood, will turn a year older on Monday. Known among his fans as 'SRK', Shah Rukh has given numerous hits and has received several awards and recognitions in a career spanning decades.

Each year, thousands of his fans gather outside his home 'Mannat' in Mumbai on his birthday to get a glimpse of their favourite superstar. However looking at the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, Shah Rukh has urged his fans to not gather outside his house in Mumbai.

"Please, I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss Baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar," Shah Rukh had while responding to a fan who asked, "Birthday plans, sir? Police won't allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat".

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Though active coronavirus cases are declining in India, the government has urged people not to lose their guard and take all necessary precautions. Looking at this, Shah Rukh Khan has urged his fans not to gather outside his house in Mumbai and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Amid this, some SRK fans have decided that they will hold a virtual birthday bash for the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is often known as 'Baadshah of Bollywood', will turn 55 on Monday. The superstar was last seen in Zero in 2018 along with Anushka Sharma where he played the role of "Bauaa Singh". In his next movie, he will collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy which will reportedly be about immigration.

"Like all Raju films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. This guy is jovial, he’ll make you laugh and get emotional. Shah Rukh is growing his hair for the part," Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma