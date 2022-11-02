Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 8 Films Rejected By The Actor Which Became Blockbusters

SHAH RUKH KHAN has starred in some of the most iconic and successful films in Indian cinema and his roles are memorable even today. From getting the tag of King Of Romance with the films like DDLJ, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zara etc., to proving his talent as an action star in Don, Raees and Fan, Shah Rukh Khan's filmography proves his versatility as an actor.

But Shah Rukh Khan has also rejected films which went on to become superhits and were loved by both fans and critics. Take a look:

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was Hrithik Roshan's debut in Bollywood and the movie became a blockbuster. The actor also won many awards for his film and proved his talent in the first film. However, the movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, but SRK starred in Josh and Mohabbatein in the same year.

Lagaan

Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, was nominated for the Oscars and is still his career's most successful film. The movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, but Aamir Khan was finalised for the role in the end.

Munna Bhai MBBS

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS has become a cult classic in which Sanjay Dutt played the lead role. SRK rejected the film because of his poor health and Sanjay Dutt became the main lead.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is Aamir Khan's most memorable film, which also starred Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan. Shah Rukh was offered a cameo role in the film, which was played by R Madhavan.

Jodhaa Akbar

The audience loved Hritik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's chemistry in Jodhaa Akbar. But the film was first offered to SRK, however, he rejected the role.

Slumdog Millionaire

Shah Rukh Khan rejected the role of Prem Kumar in Slumdog Millionaire, which was later played by Anil Kapoor. Slumdog Millionaire won 8 Academy Awards and is still one of the most successful films.

Robot

Robot, starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan. But the actor rejected the film after some creative differences with director S Shankar.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is still considered one of the most successful films in Indian cinema and is still loved by fans. The role of Rancho was first offered to SRK, but things did not work out because of the date clash.