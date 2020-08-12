In one of the pictures, the actor is clad in a printed sleeveless romper trimmed with a waist belt. The picture shows a cute unicorn in the background bearing the words ‘Happy Birthday’.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who made her film debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, is celebrating her 25th birthday today with her family. The young starlet gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations to her fans on Instagram story.

In one of the pictures, the actor is clad in a printed sleeveless romper trimmed with a waist belt. The picture shows a cute unicorn in the background bearing the words ‘Happy Birthday’. Take a look:

Another picture showed Sara dressed in Pyjamas, posing with many balloons put up for decoration, while a bottle of champagne stood awaiting. She also shared a picture of her two birthday cakes, one of which read, “Happy Birthday Aapa Jaan.”

Sara, who is quite active on social media, has been posting pictures of her getaway in Goa. Several of these pictures feature her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh. The brother-sister duo is spotted practicing yoga or going out cycling in Goa.

View this post on Instagram Gone with the Wind 💨🧢🚲🌈🌴🌧☔️☮️💟 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onAug 10, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

The 25-year-old actress, who has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and ‘Atrangi Re’ with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in making, for the near-future – keeps on surprising her fans through her Instagram posts.

Sara is the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan and the paternal granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. In her brief career of less than 2 years, Sara has gained a massive fan following with her impressive performances in Kedarnath, Simbaa — opposite Ranveer Singh — and Love Aah Kal opposite Kartik Aryaan. The actor's personality and sartorial sense have been talking points since her bollywood debut in late 2018.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja