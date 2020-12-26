Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will celebrate his 55th birthday on Sunday. Known as 'Bhaijan' of Bollywood, Salman has given numerous hits in his film career spanning over thirty years. The veteran Bollywood actor has also received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer and two Filmfare Awards for acting, and is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry.

With Salman turning a year older on Sunday, his fans have already showered him with advanced birthday wishes. Calling him the greatest actor of Bollywood, Salman's admirers even shared many heartwarming gestures of celebration on social media.

"Happy Birthday Salman Khan, Thank you for the tremendous work you’ve accomplished to portray in Indian cinema. We idolized you since adolescence & your worldwide fan following is unparalleled. Wish you a long, happier, healthier & more joyful life. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan," said a fan in a Tweet.

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan, Thank you for the tremendous work you’ve accomplished to portray in Indian cinema. We idolized you since adolescence & your worldwide fan following is unparalleled. Wish you a long, happier, healthier & more joyful life.#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/MqFJ8HsPzz — Muiez Khan (@imuiezkhan) December 26, 2020

"Small msg from Salman Khan sir such a caring for fans...Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face Beating heart Face throwing a kissFace throwing a kiss #proud to be ur fan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan," tweeted another fan.

Another fan while wishing Salman wrote, "the megastar of Bollywood!".

"I became a fan of SALMAN KHAN not because of his box office records or stardom or his down to earth personality, I became his fan because he is SALMAN KHAN," said another fan.

Top biggest birthday trend (Bollywood)#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar - 1.2M#HappyBirthdaySRK - 1M#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan - 515k



14YEARS OF BHAGAM BHAG — Amrendra K. Akki (@amrendra_akki) December 22, 2020

Salman Khan or Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan was born on December 27, 1965. He entered the Bollywood in 1988 with a small role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. However, his luck changed from 1990s as gave numerous hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Biwi No.1 and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

After a brief period of decline in the 2000s, Salman made reentry in the Bollywood and gave film like Dabangg, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

As Salman Khan turns 55, here is wishing long and healthy life to Bollywood's Bhaijan.

