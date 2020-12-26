Salman Khan has also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is going to turn 55 on Sunday and it is reported that this time he is not going to celebrate his big day at Panvel Farmhouse. It is reported that the Kick actor is going to work this time on his birthday and will remain busy to shoot for his upcoming film 'Antim- The Final Truth' alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Maine Pyaar Kia actor is certainly going to be busy on his day so we are bringing you the unseen pictures and videos of Salman that are just out here and will definitely prove that he is the real Bhaijaan of Bollywood.

Recently, the actor has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the coronavirus induced lockdown. In the lockdown, he was living at his Panvel farmhouse with friends Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa, and others and they all came forward to show support to those who were hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman Khan is much-popular for the humanitarian work that he does and recently choreographer Remo D'souza was hospitalized for a cardiac problem earlier month, he came forward with emotional support, and his wife Lizelle shared a post on Instagram, in which she thanked Salman and wrote, "I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there."

These days Salman is also busy with the shoot of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar and the BB 14 housemates have an adorable birthday gift for him. According to the promo, we see the housemates performing on his songs. Arshi and Vikas dance on Kabutar jaa jaa jaa and there are other performances too.

