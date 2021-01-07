Happy Birthday Sagarika Ghatge: Sagarika is best known for her role as Preeti Sabarwal in Chak De! India -- a 2007 sports film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge will celebrate her 35th birthday on Friday. Sagarika is best known for her role as Preeti Sabarwal in Chak De! India -- a 2007 sports film starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. After a stellar debut, she went on to star in several Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi films, most of which failed to make any mark at the box office. In 2017, she participated in the sixth season of Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi and emerged as a finalist. As Sagarika turns 35, let us look at some lesser-known facts about her

National-level hockey player

Sagarika, who is best known for her role in Chak De! India, is a national level hockey level player in real life as well. The factor contributed in her selection for the role. In fact, several other actors who starred as members of the Indian hokey team in the movie had played professional hockey in real life.

Related to a royal family

Sagarika's grandmother was a daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore. She was born to Vijaysinh Ghatke and Urmila Ghatke in Kolhapur, and later moved to Ajmer to attend Mayo College Girls School.

Married to Zaheer Khan

Sagarika announced her engagement to former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan on April 24, 2017. The couple married in November 2017.

Starred in Marathi, Punjabi films after Chak De! India

After Chak De! India, Sagarika starred in three Hindi language films -- Fox, Miley Na Miley Hum, and Rush. The three films did not work well at the box office. She then starred in Marathi film titled Premachi Ghoshta. Three years later, she signed Punjabi film Dildariyaan.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja