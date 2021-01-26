On Ravi Teja’s 53rd birthday here we are with the secret behind his recent hit Krack. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ravi Teja is ringing in his 53rd birthday today and what better way to celebrate than the grand success of his film. Yes, we are talking about his recent hit Krack which did exceptionally well. The film turned out to be a success and made an unexpected profit.

This exceeded a lot of expectations as the cinema halls are operating with just 50% capacity because of the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19. And now the film is all set to release on OTT platform soon. So guys, take a look at how and why Ravi Teja’s Krack was able to make its mark at the box office.

Release and collection

While other filmmakers were refraining from releasing their films in the outbreak of COVID-19, Krack managed to take the audience by storm. It was released during the pandemic where it almost had a free run and collected approx. 21 crore in its first week. Meanwhile, on its 16th day, the film did a business of Rs 0.70 crore dragging the overall collection of the film till Rs 30.51 crore (so far). Although, biggies like Master and Red did come in the way Krack seems to be unaffected and continues to garner eyeballs.

Reviews and star cast

Krack stars Shruti Haasan opposite Ravi Teja who has also worked opposite the actor in 2013’s Balupu which was a major hit. This film smartly reunited the hit pair which worked as bait for the masses and Shruti’s glamorous appearance in the film was much appreciated by the critics. But, as they say content is always the king, therefore the positive reviews gathered by this action genre movie proved to be the icing on the cake. Meanwhile, this film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni who also worked with Ravi Teja in films like Don Seenu and Balupu. Coincidentally, Krack is the third biggest hit of the duo.

