Ravi Kishan will be ringing in his 52nd birthday on July 17. Therefore, to mark the special day, here we are with a list of the Bhojpuri actor's iconic roles in Hindi films.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ravi Kishan is easily one of the greatest names in Bhojpuri cinema and now he has even ventured into politics through BJP. And being a senior artist, he is also counted as one of the highest-paid stars of the Bhojpuri industry too. Ravi Kishan has acted in films like ‘Pandit Ji Batai Na Biyah Kab hoi’, ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Ram Balram’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Bairi Kangana 2’ and ‘Sanki Daroga’.

But apart from working in regional movies, the actor also managed to cast some magic in Bollywood films as well. Right from big budget films to small ones, he has done many roles in Hindi movies. Therefore, as Ravi Kishan will be marking his 52nd birthday on July 17, here we are with a list of his notable work in Bollywood which you need to be aware of. Take a look

Aan: Men At Work

This film was a crime thriller where Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha essay the characters of policemen. Meanwhile, the film also stars Raveena Tandon as the female lead. Here, Ravi Kishan played the pivotal role of Raghu Shetty.

Welcome to Sajjanpur

Ravi Kishan played a subtle role of a simple village man here who falls in love with a widow (played by Rajeshwari Badola). The film starred Shreyas Talpade and Amrita Rao in the lead.

Luck

Contrary to his role in Welcome to Sajjanpur, Ravi Kishan essayed the role of a criminal in this film who escapes his death sentence and goes on to participate in a deadly adventurous game of gambling. His acting in this film literally gave goosebumps to many.

Well Done Abba

Playing the role of a lusty and corrupt government officer, Ravi Kishan nailed it yet again is this Shyam Benegal directorial. He was cast opposite popular actress Sonali Kulkarni who played the role of his wife in the film. Apart from them, the film stared Boman Irani and Minissha Lamba in the lead.

Phir Hera Pheri

Although this iconic film featured Ravi in a very little role, he was able to crack up the audience with his rib-tickling comic timing. In this Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal-Suniel Shetty starrer, Ravi essayed the character of Totla Seth's henchman.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal