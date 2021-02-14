Yesteryear actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor, who made a mark in the film industry with consistent hits in the early 1970s, will celebrate his 74th birthday on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Yesteryear actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor, who made a mark in the film industry with consistent hits in the early 1970s, will celebrate his 74th birthday on Monday. Born on February 15, 1947 to legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Randhir made his acting debut at the age of 8 with Shree 420 and later established him as a leading actor with the success of Jawani Diwani, Jeet, and Raampur ka Lakshman in the early 70.

Randhir has been nominated for the Filmfare awards twice in his career, and his blockbuster directorial Heena (1991) was chosen as the Indian submission to the oscar. His career declined in the early 1980s and he quit acting for over a decade. On the occasion of his 74th birthday, let us look at some of his rare pictures, shared on the official Instagram handles of his daughters Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family.

In his picture, Randhir can be seen with his brother Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last year at the age of 67. The picture was shared by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram handle with the caption, "the best boys I know, Papa and Chintu uncle."

Randhir can be seen with his sister Karishma Kapoor, who was one of the most popular Bollywood actors in the 1990s.

Randhir can be seen with his father Raj Kapoor, Following Raj Kapoor's death, Randhir had taken over the production house RK films.

