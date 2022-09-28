Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: How Alia Bhatt Is Planning To Make Her Husband’s Day Special

Ranbi Kapoor turns 40 today. The superstar, who has delivered several hits like ‘Sanju’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Barfi’, was recently seen in the fantasy trilogy film, ‘Brahmastra.’

A fan favorite for about 15 years now, Ranbir has always shied away from the limelight when it comes to its personal life. Recently, the actor tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Alia Bhatt this year and the couple is soon expecting the arrival of their first child.

On Ranbir’s birthday, wife Alia plans to make his day extra special. According to several reports, the newlyweds, who have been working constantly after their marriage and haven't got anytime to themselves.

"Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working constantly after their marriage and haven't got the 'Me' time and so Alia has planned a whole day to be splendid with her hubby in the cutest way possible. The couple will first go for a romantic lunch together at their favorite restaurant and everything will be according to RK's favorite. Then they will spend some special time together as they are very much aware that they won't be able to spend this quality time after having a baby together,” read the report in BollywoodLife.

The report further added, "Alia and Ranbir are damn excited to welcome their baby together and they have already decided their parenting duties. While the couple is aware that they won't get this special time and so Alia wants to make it every bit special.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has had a splendid year so far, with four back to back hits. The actress was seen in the gangster drama film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which went on to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. She was also a part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ‘RRR”.

Alia was recently seen in Netflix’ ‘Darlings’ and then went on to feature in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Luv Ranjan, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. He will also be shooting simultaneously for ‘Animal’. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.