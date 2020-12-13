On his birthday, we are going to make your day with his 7 amazing pictures that will prove that he is an absolute snacc!

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Indian actor Rana Daggubati is popularly known for his role Bhalaladev in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. The actor celebrates his birthday on December 14 and was born in 1984. The actor has played several roles and he made his debut with the Telugu film Leader and has also won the Filmfare Award South for Best Male Debut. The actor is known for his films Nene Mantri, Rudramadevi, and The Ghazi Attack.

Rana has not only been part of Hindi films but he has done his part in Telugu and Tamil films as well. He was born and brought up in a family with a filmy-background. He is the grandson of Telugu movie producer Daggubati Ramanaidu and Rajeswari Akkineni Daggubati is his grandmother. His father, Daggubati Suresh Babu, is a film producer while his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, is a homemaker.

On his birthday, we are going to make your day with his 7 amazing pictures that will prove that he is an absolute snacc!

1. Selfie in Style!

Rana Daggubati has nailed the game of selfies and we are in love with it. In this picture, Rana is all smiles and is donning glasses, and not to forget mention, he is looking handsome as ever. He captioned the photo that reads, "Heading to a shoot location outdoor after forever...feels awesome."

2. Posing like a pro!

In this picture, Rana Daggubati is posing with his father and we now get where his good looks and charm is coming from. In the photo, he was donning a kurta and dhoti with a pair of glasses and was looking amazing in it. He captioned the photo that reads, "Ready!!"

3. Chic yet handsome look!

Rana Daggubati knew how to ace the fashion game and the handsome yet chic look never fades away and we are all for it. In this picture, Rana is looking suave as he is carrying a classy suit and is looking like a perfect snacc. His caption read, "A glint of good old #shootdays as time for new beginning dawns."

4. Bring it on Rana!

In this picture, Rana Daggubati is looking like he is all set for the game. His caption read, "Bring it on 2020… I’m game!

#ThisIsYourTime"

5. We hail down! Rana Daggubati

In this monochrome picture, Rana's colors are doing the magic. He is carrying all-black attire and is looking like walking out of a dream. He captioned it as, "always the right choice for every journey."

