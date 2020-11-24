From the infamous kiss to wearing a green outfit that she wore to represent her party green chilli during her political campaign, Rakhi Sawant's controversies are countless, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The dancer, politician and actor Rakhi Sawant is going to turn 42 on Wednesday. The birthday girl is much famous for her controversies and statements and that makes her the real queen of drama. Her absolute love for the camera has taken her to places. For the unversed, her career has also given her the opportunity to sit on the couch of Koffee with Karan even before Salman Khan did it.

From the infamous kiss to wearing a green outfit that she wore to represent her party green chilli during her political campaign, her controversies are countless. Let's start from the beginning, check out the top controversies of the favourite child of controversial drama:

The infamous Mika Singh Kiss

In 2006, Mika Singh was all in trouble as Rakhi filed a complaint against him for allegedly kissing her without her permission. This news was all over the newspaper for two straight weeks. However, this is not the only kiss that gave her the limelight as at the premiere of the filmKhamosh, Rakhi kissed the actor Kainaaz Parvez, in front of the camera and made headlines, ey again.

PM Modi Dress

A dress that caused a stir on social media is certainly the one thing which we just can't forget. There was a time when Rakhi wore a short dress with Narendra Modi’s pictures, his hands, his face, all strategically placed.

When she wanted to date Swami Ramdev

There was also a time when Rakhis aid that earlier, the man of her dreams was Rahul Gandhi but now she changed her choices and she wanted to bhang the Tapsya of Ramdev by being the Mainka.

