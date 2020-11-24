The queen of controversy Rakhi Sawant is famous for making bizarre statements on anyone and anyone literally means anyone and you just can't miss these bizarre statements, check out.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi Sawant, the queen of controversy, is going to turn 42 on Wednesday. On her birthday, we are bringing some of our favourite statements made by the item queen that made our heart go hoopla doopla! Whenever her name flashes on the news channels, we know what's coming-- sone hilarious remark that is surely going to make you laugh your heart out.

The queen of controversy is famous for making bizarre statements on anyone and anyone literally means anyone. She is that type of personality that how much you hate her you just can't ignore her. So on her 42nd birthday, we just couldn’t stop ourself from sharing those hilarious statements, check out:

1. "Jinka Naam Google Mein Nahi Hota Mai Unke Baare Mein Bat Nahi Karti"

2. "I challenge Swami Ramdev to come to the Bigg Boss house with me. Maneka bann ke main unki tapasya bhang kar doongi. I’m sure he will lose his virginity when he comes face-to-face with my adaayein.”

3. "Producers, mera bum to dekh lo ek baar. Fir pata chalega ki mujhme kitna dum hai.”

4. "I loved Salman’s episode and even I am also a virgin. My father has always told me to do anything in life but not s*x. I’ll have s*x with my partner once I get marry.”

5. "I have spent too much money on my cleavage, toh dikhaungi na yaar? Kha maa kasam tujhe nahi dekhna.”

6. "Aamir Khan and I are similar, Neither of us has ever got an award but then we have have credits from our audience.”

7. “Aaj ke baad mai news reader bann jaungi… saare politicians ki band bajaungi… aur Arnab Goswami meri jagah item number karenge.”

8. “Haan main bhelpuri hu or Sunny Leone pasta hai… pasta bahar se aata hai… artificial hota hai… pasta khane se pet kharab ho jata hai… mote ho jate hain… kitni bimaari ho jati hai… and bhel puri? So tasty, so teekhi, so chatpati.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma