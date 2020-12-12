While we wish Happy Birthday to the King Of Box Office, we bring you some of the unknown facts about THE RAJINIKANTH.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Rajinikanth who changed the definition of acting for all of us is not just a mere mortal, he is the 'Thalaiva' of the industry and he still manages to rule our hearts. The superstar was born on December 12, 1950, in a Maratha family in Karnataka. He turns 70 today. Thalaiva had an amazing journey as he started from scratch in the most literate form as he was a bus conductor and he turned out to be one of the highest-paid film stars, his journey still inspires many. While we wish Happy Birthday to the King Of Box Office, we bring you some of the unknown facts about THE RAJINIKANTH.

1. Like Jai had Veeru, Joey had Chandler, same goes with our favorite superstar, he too had Bahadur, who was the first one to rekindled his interest in art while he was still a conductor and also helped him go to Pune for studying in the film institute.

2. The real name of Rajinikanth is not Thalaiva or any other name but it is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was brought up speaking Marathi and Kannada.

3. No matter how big you become, there is always a person who holds every right to scold you and you don't mind that. The same goes with Rajinikanth as the only person who has the right to scold and dictate terms to him is his mentor K Balachander.

4. Rajinikanth had an interesting love story as he met the love of his life Latha Rangachari when she came to interview him for her college magazine. They got married in 1981. Latha runs a Chennai-based school called 'The Ashram' now and the couple has two daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya. Latha is 8 years younger than him.

5. For his blockbuster movie Shivaji, Rajinikanth received an acting fee of Rs 26 crore in 2007. This made him the second highest-paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan.

6. Rajinikanth's iconic style of tossing the cigarette up in the air to catch it with the lips started as early as he reached 18. Betting his senior friends that he is capable of joining their gang, Shivaji first performed the trick in the bushes at school.

7. Rajinikanth has starred in eleven Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris, and Don among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma