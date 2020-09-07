New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is one of the most admiring personalities of the industry. Coming from a non-Bollywood background, with minimal aspirations, she touched almost all hearts with her bagging bold and sassy performances. In many of her interviews, Radhika Apte revealed that she never thought of doing films and she never wanted to be an actor. She felt obliged when the Indian audience welcomed her with open arms and appreciated her work. A Pune based girl made everyone crazy with her women-centric and unique films. She entered the industry with films like Phobia and Parched. They were quite different subjects but Radhika managed to grab the attention of the audience on such new content via her remarkable performance.

Recently, Radhika Apte also put her opinion on the nepotism debate, she told news agency IANS, “I don't want to be a part of this discussion, really. It is not just about the insider and the outsider. It is a larger discussion. There is no one answer to it. As a society, we have supported nepotism a lot and it's not just the film industry. In order to change everything, we all need to change how we look at it.”

"I think it's difficult for both the insider and the outsider to be successful. Success is not just about being born into a family. It is a complicated answer. I don't think it's easy to answer that,” news agency IANS quoted Radhika Apte as saying.

Radhika made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Shahid Kapoor starer ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!’. After that, she has been featured in films including Kabali, Shor In The City, ‘Badlapur, Pad Man and many others. The actress then made a vivacious but bold entry in the films like Phobia, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, and Ghoul.

Posted By: Srishti Goel