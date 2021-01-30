On Preity Zinta's birthday, we are bringing some of the most beautiful pictures of the diva that will make your heart skip a beat:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Preity Zinta is going to turn a year older on January 31. The dimple-queen of Bollywood made her debut with the 1998 film Dil Se and after that, she did a number of hit films. Apart from her Bollywood hit films, she is known for her beautiful dimpled smile. The actress hails from Shimla and was born on January 31, 1975.

The actress started her career in modeling at a very young age and made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Even though her role was small, she bagged the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actress for 'Dil Se'.

Preity is pretty much popular for her honest and bold nature. She was even honoured with Godfrey's Mind of Steel Award in 2003 as at that time she testified against the underworld don when superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan too backed off from their statements.

The Veer Zara actress did several hit films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi...Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho among others, and with that, she made sure to steal everyone's heart.

Preity is quite active on social media and recently she poured birthday wishes for her co-actor Bobby Deol in a unique way as she posted a snippet from their film. Both Bobby and Preity were looking amazing in that. The actress even penned a heartfelt note for Bobby and she wrote that she remembers the time when she went shopping for his wardrobe for this shoot and how she felt like Bobby's personal assistant.

Adding to that she even revealed that Bobby gave her the nickname Pritam Singh and everyone also believed that it was her real name. From that post, Preity made it quite clear that the co-stars are very good friends.

