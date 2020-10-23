Happy Birthday Prabhas: Today, Bollywood and Tollywood actor Prabhas has turned a year older as he is celebrating his birthday. The makers of his next ‘Radhe Shyam’ unveiled the first look as a gift.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Prabhas is one of the most popular and finest actors in both the Bollywood and Tollywood industry. Whether it's his action sequences, or his ability to portray any role on celluloid, Prabhas is exemplary. The 'Baahubali' actor is celebrating his forty-first (41) birthday today (October 23) and to mark this special day, the makers of Prabhas's upcoming film (Radhe Shyam) went on to release his stylish and stunning first look. The handsome hunk and shy actor also acknowledge the birthday gift from his team and thanked them on social media.

In the poster, Prabhas is seen sitting on a vintage green coloured car. It seems that his upcoming film will take you on a 90s ride. However, the actor looks classy and stunning in the picture and his outfit is totally opposite to the background. It gives us a miss-match combination of the film. The actor styled himself with a royal blue jacket-cum-blazer and purple T-shirt. He wears black trousers along with matching black shoes. The actor looks breathtaking in the blue shades and puffed hair. The actor looks so astounding while giving a stylish pose in the poster.

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam is set to release in 2021 and the film also stars Bollywood diva Pooja Hedge. The film is helmed under the banner of T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. Radhe Shyam is Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial and is a romantic-action film. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film but the motion poster of the film will be soon unveiled.

Prabhas had been featured in many Bollywood and Tollywood films including Baahubali: The Beginning, Saaho, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Rebel, Billa, Raghavendra, Varsham, Bujjigadu, Mr Perfect, Chakram, Ek Niranjan, Pournami and many more. Talking about his upcoming film, Justin Prabhakaran will be scoring the music for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam versions of ‘Radhe Shyam’

