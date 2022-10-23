Happy Birthday Prabhas: 5 Films That Made 'Adipurush' Actor The Pan-India Star

PRABHAS is not an unknown name in Telugu cinema, but the superstar found immense fame across the country after starring in Baahubali. He is currently one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema and fans are always eagerly waiting for his next film.

The actor will be seen in some of the high-budgeted films Indian cinema has ever seen. These films include Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana saga, Prashanth Neel's action film Salaar, and the science-fiction film Project K, among others.

Take a look at the films which made Prabhas the 'Pan-India' star of Indian Cinema.

1. Darling

Darling was released in 2010 and became one of the highest grossing Telugu films of that year. Prabhas was seen in a romantic avatar in the film and was seen opposite Kajal Aggarwal.

2. Mirchi

Release in 2013, Mirchi was a box office success and also became one of the highest-grossing films. He was seen opposite his Bahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

3. Varsham

Varsham is one of the most successful films in Prabhas' career and has been remade in several languages. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Baaghi' was also a remake of Varsham. The movie also stars Trisha in the lead role.

4. Saaho

Saaho was released after Baahubali and the audience showed much love for the film. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, the movie was a box office and earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office.

5. Baahubali Franchise

Baahubali to date is one of the most successful films in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Prabhas' performance as Baahubali was loved by the audience. The movie also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be soon seen in Adipurush, which is based on the epic saga of Ramayana. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Saif will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D and IMAX. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.