Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been a part of several blockbuster projects, turned a year older. On her special day, take a look at lesser-known facts about Kesari actress.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most entertaining and beautiful actresses, who has slowly and steadily climbed the success ladder in Bollywood. She is not just adorable but is also a dedicated and hardworking actress who has a lot of great projects in her account including Ishaqzaade, Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee and more. Today, (October 22) the actress is celebrating her thirty second (32) birthday. So, on her special day, we brought you a few details from her personal life (lesser-known facts).

View this post on Instagram DND 🔕 📸 @reenachopra.art 😁 A post shared by Parineeti ⭒ (@parineetichopra) onOct 20, 2020 at 12:44am PDT

1. Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with 2011 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' and she was featured in Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor as a lead actress.

2. Parineeti won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', headlined by Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

3. The actress also won a Special Mention at the 60th National Film Awards for her first lead role film Ishaqzaade.

4. The actress has a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School and she had also served as an investment banker in London.

5. Kesari actor is also trained in Indian Classical Music and has been roped in as a playback singer for 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' and more.

6. Parineeti joined YRF in 2009 as a publicist and there she began her career as an actress. She started her journey in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl'.

7. In 2015, Parineeti Chopra was chosen as the face of a huge campaign in Haryana. She was appointed as the brand ambassador for the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign by the Haryana government.

8. Also, in the year 2017, Shudh Desi Romance actress became the first Indian woman ambassador for Tourism Australia in 'Friends of Australia'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel