Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 Times 'Uunchai' Actress Gave Major Fashion Inspo For Winter Season

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Parineeti Chopra! From making a hit Bollywood debut in 2011 to inspiring her fan with her fitness journey, Parineeti Chopra has become one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood in a decade. Apart from impressing the audience with her stellar performances, Parineeti has been impressing fans with her fashion game as well.

One of the things that stands out on Parineeti's social media is her love for the winter season and winter outfits. From coats to hoodies to sweaters, take a look at the times Parineeti Chopra gave a major fashion inspo for the winter season.

1. Oversize Sweaters

Parineeti paired this grey oversized sweater with a black flare skirt. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

2. Formals and Coat

You can wear a formal outfit in the winter season like Parineeti. She wore a matching brown coat with brown pants. In winter, you can pair this formal suit with a black turtle neck sweater and boots.

3. Puffer Jacket

Parineeti stole her brother's puffer jacket and paired it with a white turtle neck sweater. Sharing a cute selfie, she wrote, "Borrowed brother’s jacket. No intention of returning. #Throwback."

4. When in doubt wear white

Parineeti wore a checked trench coat for Christmas and paired it with a white sweater and white pants. She also carried a brown sling bag.

5. Classic Leather Jacket

Parineeti styled this classic black leather jacket with a white top and blue denim jeans. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Still shooting #TheGirlOnTheTrain. And still on a digital detox. Breaking that for this picture. bye again!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial, Uunchai. She will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. She was recently seen in Code Name Tiranga, along with Harrdy Sandhu. She is also working on Capsule Gill, along with Akshay Kumar.