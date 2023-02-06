Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: 'Dilbar' Star Plans To Party Hard In Dubai With Friends On Her 31st Birthday

Nora Fatehi has a large following on social media, with 44 million followers on Instagram alone. She often updates her fans about her life through posts and stories on the platform. From her stylish pictures to her captivating dance reels, Nora always enthralls her fans.

Today, she is celebrating her 31st birthday and wishes have been pouring in since midnight. Fans have taken to social media to send their best wishes to the Saki Saki star.

Nora Fatehi recently shared her 31st birthday plans. The actress divulged that her closest friends from different parts of the world will come together for the first time in Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

She told Pinkvilla, "I'm very fortunate to have a core group of best friends from different parts of the world and this year my plan is to bring everyone together for the first time to Dubai and celebrate with me."

Nora Fatehi shared glimpses of her midnight birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. In the videos and pictures, her friends gave her a surprise and the staff sang the birthday song while she danced.

In the snaps, Nora was seen dressed in a sky-blue and yellow printed outfit. More pictures and updates from her birthday celebration with friends are expected soon.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Nora, during an interview with Hindustan Times last month, had opened up about what she thinks is the 'biggest red flag in a guy'. The Dilbar fame star stated, "The biggest red flag in a guy is disappearing. Not ghosting, like he will talk to you a lot today and tomorrow, and then for five days he is quiet, and then he will come back again and talk to you, like intense, and then he disappears again. Then you know he is talking to more than one girl... (when asked if this happens with her) I don't know. I am saying generally."

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.