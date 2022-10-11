Happy Birthday My Home: Tejasswi Prakash’s Mushy Birthday Post For Karan Kundrra Will Melt Your Heart | Read

Television actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ star Karan Kundrra turned 38 on October 11. The handsome hunk celebrated his special day with close friends and family, including girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

On Tuesday, Tejasswi took to her Instagram account to wish her beau on his birthday and shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. In the caption, Tejasswi wrote, “Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only ❤️ sunny @kkundrra.”

Take a look:

In the pictures, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen having a gala time in each other’s company. The duo twinned in black outfits. Tejasswi opted for a black dress while Karan looked dapper in an all-black outfit. Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the duo.

“You r the best gf teju, the best daughter and the best sister.. i wish you both all the happiness in the world,” wrote one user on Tejasswi’s post. “Awwwwww Happy birthday karan !May all your dreams come true and may u live happily and bless fully together forever with teju inshaAllah!” wrote another.

Karan Kundrra also commented on Tejasswi’s post and wrote, “Ishq ne sachi marr jaana si.. je tu mildi meinu poori na.. zindagi ajj majboori na.. tere ilaava koi jaroori na.. my princess in shining armour..”

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and developed a close bond. The duo fell in love while their stint on the show and have been going strong ever since. Karan and Tejasswi have also been spotted together at each other’s shoot locations as well as going out on dates.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy with the shoot of her supernatural thriller series, ‘Naagin 6’. Karan Kundrra on the other hand has been busy hosting reality shows and is rumored to be coming in on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ sometime this season.