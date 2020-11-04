Have a look at these hot and sizzling pictures of Supermodel Milind Soman who celebrates his birthday today with wife Ankita Konwar in Goa.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace model and fitness geek Milind Soman celebrates his (55) birthday today with wife Ankita Konwar at the beach of Goa. The actor is sharing hot, sizzling and dazzling pictures from the birthday holiday which made his fans crazy. Undoubtedly, age is just a number and Milind Soman is proof of it. It turns a year older today but he as fit as he was 25 years ago. So, on his birthday, let's have a look at some of his alluring and astounding pictures.

He inspires his fans with the Yoga and workout videos and promotes fitness importance. He is also a social activist and being a fitness enthusiast he organises marathons in different countries.

Milind Soman is known for his extravagant appearance and tremendous look. He made his acting debut with a first-ever English TV serial 'Mouthful of Sky'.

Good hair is all about lots of fruits, vegetables and a few minutes of meditation and mindfulness every day. And smiling helps 😃 📸 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/B4wEatgOZ8 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 17, 2020

In the above video, Milind Soman shares a secret of his healthy hair. He suggests, "Good hair is all about lots of fruits, vegetables and a few minutes of meditation and mindfulness every day. And smiling helps"

How many things can you do with a melon before you eat it 😃 pic.twitter.com/pbFvJKuqfu — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) June 11, 2020

Milind Soman sees everything with the same vision and that is fitness. In this video, it can be seen that Milind is using Melon as weight and using it to the fullest. He asked his fans, "How many things can you do with a melon before you eat it."

Glad to be able to get out of the city!

Trees are my favourite beings on the planet and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love 🤗

5th set of pull ups, right in the middle of a little jungle I get to call mine 😀

📸 @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/isbFBRP717 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 26, 2020

In this video, Milind is seen enjoying nature outside the city. Also, he is doing pull ups like a pro. Along with the video, he, wrote, "Glad to be able to get out of the city! Trees are my favourite beings on the planet and the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, is something I love.. 5th set of pull ups, right in the middle of a little jungle I get to call mine."

The actor was last featured in the film 'Chef' alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film was a remake of a 2014 American comedy film. Before that, Milind was paired opposite Sanya Irani in the second season of Four More Shots Please. Milind received applauds for his unique and crazy character.

Posted By: Srishti Goel