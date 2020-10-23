New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has turned a year older today (October 23). The actress hosted a party on the eve of her birthday and she has been snapped with son Arhan. Donning neon coloured blazer and tousers, the birthday girl looked astonishing and classy. To mark her birthday and to make her BFF feel more special, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback picture with Malaika Arora.

Along with a stunning and breathtaking picture of the duo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever..I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial" Kareena wished her fitness freak friend in her style and asked God to bless her with all fitness items in her kitty.

Malaika Arora's sister and her partner in crime Amrita Arora also shared a cute post on her Instagram. Amrita wrote, Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it’s time to get ok, or I’m coming for ya.. Love you! Happppy birthday." Calling her sister 'mimi' turned out to be an 'awwdorable' moment for the fans. They adore their relationship and bonding. Amrita Arora shared an astounding close-up picture of the birthday girl. Malaika is seen wearing peachy makeup with dusky eyeshades and mousse lipstick.

The actress is currently slaying as a judge of dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The actress had also been tested positive for COVID-19 and her spot was filled by Nora Fatehi until she recovered. Now, the actress is doing well and has joined the work again. Talking about her love life, the actress is sharing a heartwarming bond with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Posted By: Srishti Goel