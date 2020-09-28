New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For Indian music lovers, it's impossible to imagine Hindi film music without the great Lata Mangeshkar. She has enthralled millions of music lovers spanning generations with her magical voice. There is a Lata Mangeshkar song for every mood. If you are feeling the blues, you can easily seek refuge in 'Humne Dekhi Hai Baharon Ki' or you could delve deeper with 'Betaab Dil KI Tamanna Yahi Hai'. If you want a mood lifting romantic track, you can revel in 'Lag Ja Gale' or 'Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jadu Kiya'. In a career spanning seven decades, she has recorded more than 25 thousand songs in 20 languages.

AR Rahman, one of the greatest music directors of our era, paid a glowing tribute to the Indian Nghtingale during an award function back in 2010. While handing over lifetime acheivement award to Latajee, he said. his father had picture of Latajee with a white sari in his room. "Whenever he used to get in the morning. He used to look at the picture and compose songs," he added. If you have listened to her songs, you will understand why she is held in such reverence in the music fraternity. Today as we celebrate Lata Mangeshkar's 91st birthday, we have picked five of the best music composers who fully recognised the genius of the Indian Nightingale and created melodies that will stand the test of time.

Madan Mohan: In the words of Lata Mangeshkar, Madan Mohan was the prince of Ghazals. The ace music composer skillfully used the silken voive Latajee to that effect it gave an extended lifespan to films that otherwise would be totally forgotten todahy. Be it Rasme-ulfat ko nibhayein based on Raag Madhuvanti from Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat or Aaj Socha to Aansun Bhar Aayein based on Raag Jaunpuri from Hanste Zakhm, the pathos resonating from Latajee's voice along with the sublime composition of Madan Mohan still have a few parallels. And if we talk about romantic tracks, the list is endless-Lag Ja Gale (Woh Kaun Thi), Nainon Me Badra Chaye ( Mera Saaya), Aapki Nazron ne samjha ( Anpadh) or Baiyan Na Dharo (Dastak), there is a music for a lifetime.

Shankar Jaikishan: Shankar Jaikishan was arguably the greates musical duo to have graced the Hindi film industry. They got their first break in Raj Kapoor's Barsaat. Latajee sang all the 11 numbers of Barsaat-9 solos and 2 duets with Mukesh. The duo broke news grounds in Indian film music. They fully utilised their deep understanding of Indian classical music and also employed western beats and orchestration. Here is just a drop from the ocean of great music. Ruk Jaa Raat Theher Ja oh Chanda ( Dil Ek Mandir), Ajeenb Daastan Hai ye ( Dil Apna Preet Paraya), Tera Jana Dil Ke Armanon (Anari), Tera Mera Pyar Amar (Asli Naqli), Koi Matwala Aaya Mere Dware (Love in Tokyo).

SD Burman: Sachin Dev Burman was like a father figure for singers like Lata, Kishore and Mohd Rafi. He not only had firm grasp over Indian classical style but the music virtuoso was also known for using north-eastern folk music to great effect. The musical legacy he left behind has an enduring appeal on music listeners traversing genres. Such was his fondness for Latajee, he once said "Give me Lata and harmonium. I will make music". And no surprises, together they have created magic. Be it therebellious, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai (Guide) or the immortal Hothon me aisi Baat (jewel thief), you will never get enough of these songs. Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chupke are few of the shining examples of their musical legacy.

RD Burman: Pancham Da shared a special relationship with Lata Mangeshkar, whom he like others used to call Didi. For Latajee, RD Burman was one of the few music composers who, attained enduring fame after their demise. With gems like Tere Bina Zindagi se, Iss Mod se Jaate Hain and Naam Hum Jaaayega, the churned out some immortal tracks. Lata Mangeshkar's pristine Raina Beeti Jaaye (a subtle blend of Yaman and Gujari Todi) from Amar Prem evokes pure passion without any physical contact. Be it the seductive, 'baahon me chale aao' or melancholic 'Silli Hawa Chu Gayee', there is no end to the blissful music.

Salil Chaudhary: Salil Chaudhary was also one of the favourite of Lata Mangeshkar. He could easily play multiple musical instruments including flute, piano, harmonium and esraj. "Salil Da was Salil da, no one could compose songs like hime, his tunes were layered and textured and very difficult to sing," said Latajee while recording for a tune discovered after his demise. For music aficionados, they have created gems such as hauntingly beautiful Aaja Re Pardesi, Madhumati or the mesemerising Suno Sajna Barkha Bahar Aaye (Parakh).

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha