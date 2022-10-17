Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: 5 Times The South Superstar Aced The Style Game In A Saree

It's a special day for south superstar Keerthy Suresh. The National-Award winning star turns 30 on October 17.

Keerthy, who is a big name in the Tamil and Telugu industry, has carved a special niche for herself in the Southern film industry over the last few years. With back to back successes and stellar performances, Keerthy has established herself as one of the most bankable stars down south.

When it comes to style, Keerthy Suresh surely knows how to style with all her looks. Her ethnic game has always been on point and has served as fashion goals for her fans.

On Keerthy Suresh’s birthday, take a look at 5 times the diva slayed in her saree looks:

Just Bling It

Setting the goals for how to look like a stunning bridesmaid, Keerthy Suresh channeled her inner diva and looked beautiful in a sequin saree. The diva paired her saree with a floral sleeveless blouse and opted for a simple pearl necklace to round off her look.

Gorgeous In Green

Keethy Suresh turned heads in an emerald green striped saree. To accessorize her outfit, the diva paired it with a choker necklace, a pair of studs, bangles and a gajra on her hair.

Like A Ray Of Sunshine

The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ star aced the fashion game and looked ethereal in a yellow saree. Keerthy paired her saree with a matching coat. The diva wore a gold necklace and paired it with matching jhumkas to round up her look.

Radiant In Red

Trust Keerthy Suresh to look stunning in every color she wears. The diva floored her fans when she wore a red sheer saree for one of her Instagram posts. The diva paired the Banarasi saree with bangles and looked absolutely stunning.

Sizzling In A Sheer Saree

At a pre-release event for her film, Keerthy Suresh slayed in a sheer saree and took away her fans’ breath. Looking fabulous in a Falguni Shane Peacock Saree, the diva surely gave fashion goals for Diwali party looks.