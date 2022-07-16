Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: From Tiger 3 To Phone Bhoot, Upcoming Movies Of The Actress

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and rules the heart of her fans with her spectacular performance in films. She has delivered many hits at the box office and is also one of the highest-paid actors. From rom-coms like Namastey London and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan to action thriller films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina has starred in some of the most successful films in Bollywood. She has also a bunch of much-anticipated films lined up. On the occasion of Katrina's birthday, take a look at her upcoming films.

Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy and will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. The movie also stars Sidhanth Chaturved and Ishaan Khhater. The first look of Katrina from the film looks very intriguing. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif will reprise her role from the previous Tiger instalments. Salman Khan will also return for the film and Emraan Hashmi is the new addition to this film. Tiger 3 will release in theatres on April 21, 2023. The movie will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Merry Christmas

Katrina has started shooting for Merry Christmas. Some behind the scene of Katrina also went viral on social media. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak.

Jee Le Zaraa

This is Katrina's most anticipated film as Farhan Akhtar will return to direct a film. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie was a huge box office success and opened the gates for the theatrical release of Bollywood films in the post-pandemic era.