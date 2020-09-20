On the eve of Kareena's birthday, let us take a look at the top 5 statement outfit of the diva.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will turn 40 tomorrow. The Bollywood Diva is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her eclectic fashion sense. From ethnic to boho look, the Jab we met actor certainly knows how make a statement with her deep fashion sense and we love her for that. Her style can be defined as chicky and cool. On the eve of Kareena's birthday, let us take a look at the top 5 statement outfit of the diva.

1. Statement free-flying Kurtas

This is the actual comfy range we appreciate. This is the outfit in which Kareena is spotted mostly as she loves wearing free-flying kurtas and she surely aces the art of this decent outfit.

2. Never say Sorry to Saree

Kareena exactly knows how to don a saree well because if nothing works Saree surely does. This traditional drape is the go-to outfit of Kareena Kapoor Khan. From wearing Manish Malhotra's sequined saree to plain chiffon saree, Kareena in a saree was right out of a dream.

3. All that shines is not glitter!

The lady who can carry bling anytime anywhere is Kareena Kapoor Khan. From wearing a sequined emerald green outfit to thigh-high slit blingy dress, she exactly knows how to spill the beans and blings!

4. Waistcoats and tame drama

A known to be outfit of Men's section always makes space in Kareena's wardrobe as the way Kareena carries waistcoats is an inspiration to many women. She usually pairs waistcoats with wide-leg pants and dons it with subtle makeup.

5. Denim!!

When we think of pairing denim on denim sounds odd and usually doesn't look that good but here is Kareena Kapoor Khan who can carry layers and layers of denim but still manages to look like a perfect bomb!

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma