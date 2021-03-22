As the Kangana Ranaut is turning 34 on March 23 take a sneak peek inside her ultra luxurious abodes which will instantly fascinate you.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All hail the queen. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood's tigress Kangana Ranaut who loves to live her life queen size. Quite literally. And this was proved time and again when we came across a few glimpses of her beautiful homes in Mumbai and Manali. Be it the usage of pop colours or about the classy victorian windows, her homes reflect her personality. As the actress is turning 34 on March 23 take a sneak peek inside her ultra luxurious abodes which will instantly fascinate you.

The European facade with bright white doors and windows, the actress's Manali home is an eclectic mix of victorian and contemporary interiors. Her bungalow on the mountains is built 2,000 metres above sea level and has a beautiful monochromatic feel.

The grand staircase area, and a transparent living area full of sunlight, stole the show for us. Take a look at the video tour of her Manali residence.

As much as we adored Kangana's Manali bungalow, we were awestruck by her Mumbai residence as well. Off-white walls and Scandinavian interiors gave an exquisite rustic vibe to her apartment. She recently shared a few pictures while hosting a brunch for her close friends and family which featured the house.

The Manikarnika star even hosted a get together for her upcoming film Tejas' cast members. Captioning one of the pics she wrote, "Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas... Happy journey guys".

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home's pictures and videos here:

Love the Ralph Lauren Home chairs you just bought. They look gorgeous. Happy New Year. ♥️ May 2021 bring tons of happiness and good health to you. #ralphlaurenhome @kohliseetu https://t.co/pib0PZngb6 — Seetu Kohli Home (@seetukohlihome) January 1, 2021

Thank you my darling @kohliseetu for these beauties, absolutely love them❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOISMivAWi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Isn't her house gorgeous? Well, indeed both her places are nothing less than a dream. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently was announced the winner of the 67th National Award for the Best Actress in films Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Panga.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal