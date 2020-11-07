Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Shruti Haasan shared the throwback photo in which she is wearing a cute dress and is seen giving daddy Kamal Haasan a hug, see photo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The legendary actor Kamal Haasan has turned 66 today. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor received the best gift from his daughter Shruti as she posted an adorable throwback picture with him and it will surely warm the cockles of your heart. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya star posted a picture with her father as she is in the arms of Kamal Haasan and we are just gushing over it. Not only this, but she also captioned the picture with a heartfelt birthday note and you just can't miss it.

Taking to Instagram, Shruti shared the photo in which the duo was smiling while looking at something, in the throwback picture, it was surely a candid photo as neither of them was looking at the camera.

Shruti captioned the photo that reads, "Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world."

Actor Kamal is also going to unveil the title of his 232nd film on the occasion of his 66th birthday. The news was confirmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, he wrote, "Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser @ikamalhaasan."

Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support 🙏🏻#KH232Title_reveal_teaser@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/P8I9fterzd — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 5, 2020

Kamal Haasan is blessed with another daughter, Akshara Haasan. Shruti and Akshara both are actors. Not only this, they have the talent of singing too and not to forget mentioning they are pretty good at it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma