Happy Birthday Jyotika: 5 Times 'Udanpirappe' Star And Suriya Showed That They Are A Power Couple

TAMIL CINEMA Superstars Suriya and Jyotika are one of the most loved couples in the film industry and the duo are doting parents to their children as well. The couple has now completed 16 years of their married life and is each other's biggest supporter.

According to some reports, Suriya and Jyotika met on the sets of Kaakha Kaakha. They got engaged later and waited for 4 years to get married. They are also each other's biggest supporters and help each other in their careers. The couple recently won the National Award for their film Soorarai Potturu.

Even though Suriya and Jyotika are not very active on social media, they often share their pictures together. Take a look at the times Jyotika and Suriya gave us major couple goals.

1. When Jyotika's movie Ponmagal Vandhal was released on OTT, Suriya supported her and gave her a shoutout. Moreover, Suriya posted his first Instagram picture with Jyotika.

2. Jyotika and Suriya have starred in many films together and one of the hit films is Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. Suriya posted a still from the film with Jyotika as the film completed 14 years.

3. On their 15th wedding anniversary, Jyotika posted a sweet selfie with Suriya. She wrote, "15 years of happiness. Thank you all for all the love and blessings."

4. Jyotika posted an adorable picture with Suriya on Pongal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Pongal, Happy Sankranthi and Happy Lohri to all!"

5. Jyotika and Suriya's film Soorarai Potturu won the National Award for the best film and the couple arrived in their traditional attires to receive the honour.

Suriya and Jyotika married in 2006 and they have starred in 7 films together including, Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is currently working on his epic action adventure tentatively titled Suriya 42. The actor announced the film with an intriguing teaser and will be seen with Disha Patani. Meanwhile, Jyotika was last seen in Udanpirappe in 2021.